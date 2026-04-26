Domenico Berardi News: Serves suspension

Berardi completed a two-game disqualification in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Fiorentina.

Berardi will return against Milan on Sunday after being banned for two matches because of a shoving match with a Genoa player. He'll likely reclaim his starting job over Cristian Volpato in a hurry. He has swung in multiple crosses in his last 10 appearances, racking up 26 deliveries (11 accurate), scoring three goals, assisting once and adding 16 key passes and 16 shots (eight on target) over that span.