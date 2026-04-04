Domenico Berardi headshot

Domenico Berardi News: Takes two shots in Cagliari bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Berardi drew one foul and registered two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.

Berardi had a pretty modest display, even though his side pulled off a comeback. He interrupted a six-game streak with at least one key pass, while he maintained his season-long one with one or more crosses, and he's averaging 2.33 per contest (0.76 accurate). He has taken at least one corner in the last four contests, accumulating five and adding one assist, five chances created and four interceptions during that stretch.

Domenico Berardi
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