Domingo Blanco headshot

Domingo Blanco Injury: Picks up rib injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Blanco is unavailable Sunday against Atlas because of a fractured rib, Lorena Troncoso reported in the Caliente TV broadcast.

Blanco looks set to miss a few matches while he recovers from this issue, with all of Jhojan Julio, Jesus Vega and Gilberto Mora likely to benefit from increased playing time. The Argentinian has made eight appearances on the left flank this year, delivering an assist and taking 14 corner kicks in that span.

Domingo Blanco
Club Tijuana
