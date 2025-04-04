Fantasy Soccer
Domingo Blanco headshot

Domingo Blanco News: Available as substitute Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Blanco (ribs) is a bench option in Friday's matchup versus Necaxa.

Blanco could be a solid alternative on either flank in his return from a five-week absence. The attacker has delivered one assist while racking up 17 shots (six on goal), 15 crosses (four accurate) and 13 chances created across eight appearances in the current campaign. In addition to offering backup for Gilberto Mora and Efrain Alvarez, Blanco may also take set pieces away from both of those players and Kevin Castaneda.

Domingo Blanco
Club Tijuana
