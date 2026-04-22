Domingos Duarte News: Option again
Duarte is eligible going forward following a one-game La Liga suspension.
Duarte should be back in a defensive role, pushing either Djene Dakonam to midfield or Sebastian Boselli to the bench in future matches. The 31-year-old has enjoyed consistent playing time this season, averaging 6.0 clearances and 1.0 interceptions per game while earning seven clean sheets across 28 league starts.
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