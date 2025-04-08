Domingos Duarte News: Scores late header

Domingos Duarte scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-0 win over Valladolid.

Domingos Duarte headed home a cross late in the second half Sunday for Getafe's final goal in their 4-0 victory over Valladolid. The goal was the first of the La Liga campaign for the central defender. Over his 90 minutes of play, Duarte also contributed one tackle (one won), seven clearances and one block to the team's clean sheet effort. Since the beginning of December, Duarte has started in 11 of 13 of Getafe'sLa Liga fixtures and played the full 90 minutes in 10 of those appearances.