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Domingos Duarte News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Duarte will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of 10 yellow cards in La Liga.

Duarte picked up his 10th yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for next Wednesday's clash against Real Sociedad. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in defense for Getafe this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Sebastian Boselli likely getting a larger role at the back during his absence.

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