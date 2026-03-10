Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Absent in FA Cup play
Calvert-Lewin was out of Saturday's 3-0 win over Norwich City due to knee discomfort, according to manager Daniel Farke, per Lee Sobot of the Yorkshire Evening Post. "Dominic had slight problems with his knee in the last days. He didn't feel ready to be involved."
Calvert-Lewin looks to be resting a bit of a knee injury after his absence over the weekend, appearing not to be all that concerning. This is good news for the club as they approach a match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, looking to have their key forward fit. Once fit, his addition to the starting XI should be quick, starting in 21 of his 26 appearances while recording 10 goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 304 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 298 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures8 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 298 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More