Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Absent in FA Cup play

Calvert-Lewin was out of Saturday's 3-0 win over Norwich City due to knee discomfort, according to manager Daniel Farke, per Lee Sobot of the Yorkshire Evening Post. "Dominic had slight problems with his knee in the last days. He didn't feel ready to be involved."

Calvert-Lewin looks to be resting a bit of a knee injury after his absence over the weekend, appearing not to be all that concerning. This is good news for the club as they approach a match against Crystal Palace on Sunday, looking to have their key forward fit. Once fit, his addition to the starting XI should be quick, starting in 21 of his 26 appearances while recording 10 goals.