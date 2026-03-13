Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Optimistic to start Sunday

Calvert-Lewin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace, according to manager Daniel Fakre. "Dominic had some problems with his knee, yes, but slightly better, and again, he was in the last couple of days in team training. We right now have to wait how his body reacts, and then we will make a late call. Again, carefully optimistic with him."

Calvert-Lewin is going to be a late call for Sunday and will likely need testing to play, with the forward still recovering from knee pain. The good news is he has been able to train the past few days, making his return much more likely. The only question is if he will start or be a bench option if deemed fit, as he is a starter, but the club may turn to Lukas Nmecha for another match to be cautious.