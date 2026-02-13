Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Option to face Birmingham

Calvert-Lewin (illness) is an option for Sunday's match against Birmingham City, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Dominic is back after his illness. No new injuries after the Chelsea game."

Calvert-Lewin had to miss out on the last match due to illness, but has recovered in the past few days, now an option for Sunday's outing. This is great news, as they will gain back a regular starter, starting in 11 of their past 13 appearances. He will look to return to a starting spot immediately, with 10 goals in 23 appearances this campaign.