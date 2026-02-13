Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Option to face Birmingham
Calvert-Lewin (illness) is an option for Sunday's match against Birmingham City, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Dominic is back after his illness. No new injuries after the Chelsea game."
Calvert-Lewin had to miss out on the last match due to illness, but has recovered in the past few days, now an option for Sunday's outing. This is great news, as they will gain back a regular starter, starting in 11 of their past 13 appearances. He will look to return to a starting spot immediately, with 10 goals in 23 appearances this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 103 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 264 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 264 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2510 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2510 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More