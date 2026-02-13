Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Option to face Birmingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 7:02am

Calvert-Lewin (illness) is an option for Sunday's match against Birmingham City, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Dominic is back after his illness. No new injuries after the Chelsea game."

Calvert-Lewin had to miss out on the last match due to illness, but has recovered in the past few days, now an option for Sunday's outing. This is great news, as they will gain back a regular starter, starting in 11 of their past 13 appearances. He will look to return to a starting spot immediately, with 10 goals in 23 appearances this campaign.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago