Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Return nearing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager David Moyes. "He is making progress, once we play this game there is the better part of a two weeks break, which you know we might start to see them come very close to returning."

Calvert-Lewin has received a positive update after spending around the last month and a half sidelined due to injury, as he could return in two weeks when the club returns from the break. This would be good news, as he is their starting forward when fit. He will hope to be ready for the reception of Liverpool, although he could take a bit more time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Everton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now