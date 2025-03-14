Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Return nearing

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is eyeing a return after the international break, according to manager David Moyes. "He is making progress, once we play this game there is the better part of a two weeks break, which you know we might start to see them come very close to returning."

Calvert-Lewin has received a positive update after spending around the last month and a half sidelined due to injury, as he could return in two weeks when the club returns from the break. This would be good news, as he is their starting forward when fit. He will hope to be ready for the reception of Liverpool, although he could take a bit more time.