Dominic Calvert-Lewin Injury: Three weeks away from return

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) is still three weeks away from returning, coach David Moyes said in the press conference. "Dom is out on the grass and he's training well. I think because it's been a hamstring injury, it's not the sort of thing we can speed it up greatly and rush him back - we're trying to follow all the protocols with it and try not to bring him back too quickly, but we're roughly thinking about another three weeks before we're even talking about him getting back into... I'm not sure about full-time training or games yet, I'm not sure. But we certainly think he's got another three weeks before we can start mentioning him."

with Beto expected to lead the line in his absence.