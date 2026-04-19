Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Converts from the spot

Calvert-Lewin scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton.

Calvert-Lewin capped Saturday's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton by converting a stoppage-time penalty in the second half, marking his 300th league appearance in style and securing back-to-back Premier League wins for his side for the first time this season. The English striker was a menace throughout, forcing Daniel Bentley into a smothering save inside the first minute and having a cutback roll across the face of goal in the opening exchanges before finally getting his reward from the spot. Calvert-Lewin has now scored 11 Premier League goals this season, leading his team's scoring charts across 30 appearances.