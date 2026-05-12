Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Converts penalty Monday

Calvert-Lewin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Calvert-Lewin scored the equalizing goal Monday, a well-struck penalty in the 74th minute to secure the road draw. It marked his 13th goal of the campaign, three of which have come in his last five contests. He didn't do much else outside of the penalty, but that was enough for him to make a massive impact on the match and the relegation battle.