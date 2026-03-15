Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Finds starting XI
Calvert-Lewin (knee) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.
Calvert-Lewin was likely to make the call and not only be fit but also start, with that coming to fruition Sunday. He should remain in his starting role moving forward as long as the injury-prone forward can remain fit, notching 10 goals this season in 27 appearances (22 starts).
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