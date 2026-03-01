Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Records four shots

Calvert-Lewin had four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Calvert-Lewin goes a third straight game with no goal after Saturday's outing, recording four shots but failing to hit the target once, with 10 shots over that span. However, the forward still has 10 goal contributions in 25 appearances this season, far better than the three last campaign with Everton despite playing one less game.