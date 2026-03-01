Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Records four shots
Calvert-Lewin had four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.
Calvert-Lewin goes a third straight game with no goal after Saturday's outing, recording four shots but failing to hit the target once, with 10 shots over that span. However, the forward still has 10 goal contributions in 25 appearances this season, far better than the three last campaign with Everton despite playing one less game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 285 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 285 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 219 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2716 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2716 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More