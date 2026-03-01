Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Records four shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Calvert-Lewin had four shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

Calvert-Lewin goes a third straight game with no goal after Saturday's outing, recording four shots but failing to hit the target once, with 10 shots over that span. However, the forward still has 10 goal contributions in 25 appearances this season, far better than the three last campaign with Everton despite playing one less game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago