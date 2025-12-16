Calvert-Lewin scored his fifth goal of the season in what was his 10th start of the year. He has started each of the last three games and has scored in each of the last four games. These games have included matches against teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea. He took three shots or more for the fifth time in a game and managed to put two shots on target. This was only the second time he reached this number this year. His goal was a nicely cushioned header past Kelleher from a Wilfried Gnonto cross.