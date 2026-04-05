Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Scores from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Calvert-Lewin (hamstring) appeared for 51 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout win over West Ham.

Calvert-Lewin appeared for the club Sunday in a bench spot and likely played a bit more than expected, entering in the 69th minute but playing over a half of football due to extra time. He would find the back of the net as well, converting a penalty in the 75th minute for the second goal of the match, also converting from the spot in the shootout. He will look to return to a starting role now that he is fit, a regular starter for the club.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
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