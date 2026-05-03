Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Scores in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Calvert-Lewin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Calvert-Lewin found the back of the net in the 56th minute Friday, an unassisted strike that took the 3-0 lead. It marked his 12th goal of the campaign, two of which have come in the last four matches. He was subbed off in the 94th minute for Wilfried Gnonto.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Calvert-Lewin See More
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership
SOC
FPL GW35 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks Under 15% Ownership
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
3 days ago
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 35
SOC
FPL GW35 Free Hit Team: Best Draft, Picks & Strategy for Gameweek 35
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
4 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago