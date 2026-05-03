Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Scores in Friday's win

Calvert-Lewin scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Burnley. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 48th minute.

Calvert-Lewin found the back of the net in the 56th minute Friday, an unassisted strike that took the 3-0 lead. It marked his 12th goal of the campaign, two of which have come in the last four matches. He was subbed off in the 94th minute for Wilfried Gnonto.