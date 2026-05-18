Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Scores late winner vs Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Calvert-Lewin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Calvert-Lewin's excellent end to the season continued Sunday as he scored an unassisted goal in the 96th minute to defeat Brighton in the final home match of the season. It was his only shot in the match and it marked his 14th goal of the season, three of which have come in his last three matches. He'll look to finish the season strong Sunday at West Ham.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
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