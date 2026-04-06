Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Scores off bench

Calvert-Lewin scored a penalty off bench to go with two shots (two on target) in Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout win over West Ham.

Calvert-Lewin checked in off the bench in the 69th minute and made an instant impact, scoring a penalty in the 75th minute after Max Kilman's reckless challenge on Brenden Aaronson was confirmed by VAR, giving Leeds a 2-0 lead that looked like it had punched their ticket to the semifinals before the late collapse forced a penalty shootout. The striker then stepped up with composure in the shootout and converted as Leeds claimed a 4-2 win on spot-kicks after West Ham had dramatically pulled level in stoppage time. Calvert-Lewin snapped a two-month scoring drought and will look to carry that momentum into Monday's clash against Manchester United.