Dominic Calvert-Lewin headshot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Three shots, no goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Calvert-Lewin registered three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Calvert-Lewin would rip off three shots Sunday and manage two on target, although he couldn't break the deadlock in the draw. This is now a fifth straight appearance without a goal for the forward, closing in on his worst streak of the season of seven. He does still have 10 goals this season, hoping to catch fire again soon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Leeds United
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