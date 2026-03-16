Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Three shots, no goal

Calvert-Lewin registered three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.

Calvert-Lewin would rip off three shots Sunday and manage two on target, although he couldn't break the deadlock in the draw. This is now a fifth straight appearance without a goal for the forward, closing in on his worst streak of the season of seven. He does still have 10 goals this season, hoping to catch fire again soon.