Dominic Calvert-Lewin News: Three shots, no goal
Calvert-Lewin registered three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Crystal Palace.
Calvert-Lewin would rip off three shots Sunday and manage two on target, although he couldn't break the deadlock in the draw. This is now a fifth straight appearance without a goal for the forward, closing in on his worst streak of the season of seven. He does still have 10 goals this season, hoping to catch fire again soon.
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