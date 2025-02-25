Dominic Solanke Injury: Aiming for return next week

Solanke (knee) is seven to ten days away from returning to the squad, according to coach Ange Postecoglou. "They are all tracking really well, all similar times, hopefully in the next seven to 10 days. A couple of them are already training but, over that period, we'll start incorporating them back into matchday squads."

Solanke is nearing a return and could feature as soon as next week against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The forward has been sidelined since mid-January due to a knee injury and is now close to making his return to the squad. It is still uncertain whether he will immediately reclaim his starting role as a striker, given Mathys Tel's recent performances up front.