Dominic Solanke Injury: Could be available Sunday

Solanke missed Wednesday's Champions League return leg against Atletico Madrid due to a hip issue but could be available for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Igor Tudor. "Unfortunately he has some problem with the hip. It is no big deal but he hasn't made it for today but I think he will be good for Sunday"

Solanke is targeting a return for Sunday's clash against Nottingham Forest after missing Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Atletico Madrid due to a hip injury. The forward remains in competition with Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani for the starting role up front, though he appears slightly ahead in the pecking order. However, the team's poor run of results has led to frequent rotation as they look to find the right formula in their fight against relegation. He has tallied six goals in 15 appearances across all competitions this season.