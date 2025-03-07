Fantasy Soccer
Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Solanke (Upper Leg) is a doubt for Sunday's match against Bournemouth after being forced off late in Thursday's clash against AZ due to a heavy knock in a duel with the goalkeeper, coach Ange Postecoglou confirmed in a press conference. "I am not even sure. It looks like a knock, but I haven't really seen it. Hopefully, nothing too bad."

Solanke is a doubt for Sunday's match against Bournemouth after sustaining a heavy knock in a collision with the opposing goalkeeper. If he is unable to feature, Mathys Tel is expected to take on a larger role in the frontline for that match.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
