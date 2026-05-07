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Dominic Solanke Injury: Eyeing Chelsea match for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Solanke (hamstring) is eyeing a return when facing Chelsea on May 19, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "He's improving quickly, I don't know for this game, we hope for the next game at Stamford Bridge."

Solanke is set to miss another match as he deals with a hamstring injury, but will not remain out the rest of the season, instead expected to return when facing Chelsea next week. He will still need to train and continue to boost his fitness, as they will want to make sure the forward is completely fit after a year full of injuries. He has been a starter as of late, so expect Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison to start in the attack due to his absence.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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