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Dominic Solanke Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Solanke was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Wolves due to an apparent injury.

Solanke was forced off in the 40th minute of Saturday's clash against Wolves due to an apparent injury to his left leg and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The forward had started the last four Premier League matches, so his potential absence would be a significant blow, while Richarlison is the leading candidate to replace him up front if he is ruled out.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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