Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke Injury: Involved in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 11:31am

Solanke (ankle) was shown training in a clip posted by Tottenham, marking his first visible step forward after sitting out the club's last three matches, including Saturday's friendly loss to Hoffenheim.

Solanke started Tottenham's Aug. 1 friendly against Chelsea but has missed the club's three matches since due to an ankle issue that first surfaced as discomfort in training. Recent training footage provides the clearest indication yet that he is moving in the right direction. As Tottenham's first-choice striker, his return would provide a major boost to Roberto De Zerbi's attacking options. Solanke will likely need to continue building up his workload and complete full group training without any reaction before being cleared for match action. If his progress continues, a place on the bench against Brentford could be realistic, with Richarlison likely to start up front.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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