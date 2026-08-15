Dominic Solanke Injury: Not available for final friendly

Solanke (ankle) is not available for Saturday's final friendly against Hoffenheim, raising some concern about his availability for the Premier League season opener, the club posted.

Solanke had already been ruled out of an earlier friendly against Getafe as a precaution after feeling ankle discomfort in training, and this continued absence adds to worries after a previous campaign already derailed by fitness setbacks that limited him to just 15 appearances and three goals. Richarlison figures to continue leading the line in his absence, and further clarity on Solanke's status will be needed as Tottenham approaches the start of the new 2026/27 Premier League season.