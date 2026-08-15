Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke Injury: Not available for final friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Solanke (ankle) is not available for Saturday's final friendly against Hoffenheim, raising some concern about his availability for the Premier League season opener, the club posted.

Solanke had already been ruled out of an earlier friendly against Getafe as a precaution after feeling ankle discomfort in training, and this continued absence adds to worries after a previous campaign already derailed by fitness setbacks that limited him to just 15 appearances and three goals. Richarlison figures to continue leading the line in his absence, and further clarity on Solanke's status will be needed as Tottenham approaches the start of the new 2026/27 Premier League season.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Solanke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Solanke See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
SOC
FPL Gameweek 1 2026/27: Best Players, Captain Picks and Rankings
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
3 days ago
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
SOC
FPL Gameweeks 1-5 Rankings: Best Players to Start the 2026/27 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago