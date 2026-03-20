Dominic Solanke Injury: Option for Sunday

Solanke (hip) is an option for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Dom didn't train, but probably tomorrow with the team, and he'll be available. Some problems with his hip, so I think he'll be ok."

Solanke had to miss out midweek in UCL play with a hip injury, but has made a quick turnaround, as the forward is not set to play against Forest. This will add another attacking option to the club, starting in the majority of his appearances since returning in January. That said, the club will hope he is fit enough to start immediately and add to his three league goals this season, with Randal Kolo Muani or Richarlison as other options at forward.