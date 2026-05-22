Dominic Solanke Injury: Option to face Everton

Solanke (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Everton, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Solanke had to miss the midweek clash for Tottenham this week after a hamstring injury, but is back in contention for the season finale, with the forward deemed fit enough to play. However, it remains in question if he will be able to start, with that being the only uncertainty or the forward. He has started in 11 of his 15 appearances this season while bagging three goals, so he will hope to be given the starting role, or he will be expected to feature off the bench later in the match.