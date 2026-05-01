Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke Injury: Out for Villa, return unknown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Solanke (hamstring) is out for Sunday's match against Aston Villa and is questionable to return this season, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi. "I don't know yet [if he will be available again this season]. Villa, no, for sure. Then we will see."

Solanke is still struggling with a hamstring injury and is at least out for a further match as he tries for a return. However, there are bigger question marks, as the forward is even questionable to return at all this campaign. This could be a brutal end of the season for a forward who has struggled with injuries all season, playing in only 19 games all season.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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