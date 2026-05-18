Dominic Solanke Injury: Out Tuesday, hopeful for Sunday

Solanke (hamstring) will miss Tuesday's clash against Chelsea but could return for Sunday's final fixture against Everton, according to coach Roberto De Zerbi. "Solanke is not good yet. Not available. He feels something and I don't want to take the risk for this game. We hope Sunday he can be available for one part of the game."

Solanke's continued absence is a frustrating development after he had been targeting a return for Tuesday's fixture, though De Zerbi's comments offer some encouragement heading into the final weekend of the season. The striker has had a difficult year with injuries, and the club is clearly unwilling to rush him back before he is fully ready. Mathys Tel, Randal Kolo Muani and Richarlison are expected to continue covering in the attack for Tuesday's clash against Chelsea.