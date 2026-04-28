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Dominic Solanke Injury: Status unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Solanke's involvement in upcoming contests remains in doubt due to a hamstring blow, Matt Law of The Telegraph reports.

Solanke could miss the final stretch of the season, although the severity of his injury has yet to be revealed by the club. The striker has scored six goals over 17 matches played across all competitions since recovering from a previous issue in January. If he stays on the sidelines, his place in the starting lineup could be taken by Richarlison.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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