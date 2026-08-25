Dominic Solanke News: Available to play in cup

Solanke is available and could start in Wednesday's cup game against Charlton after featuring off the bench in Saturday's league opener, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi. "Solanke is available to play, He is another important player. We stayed up with Richarlison last season, I love him. He has to play much better than Brentford. Everyone made mistakes, me included as a first, but for us the No 10 especially when they defend man-to-man we need the striker to protect the ball and help us get up the pitch. He is another very important player."

Solanke made his return after being sidelined with an ankle issue in Saturday's game against Brentford and could be in line to start Wednesday's cup match. The manager's comments carried both backing and pressure, calling him an important player while pointedly noting he must perform better than he did against Brentford, and stressing the need for a striker who can hold the ball when opponents defend man-to-man. With Richarlison having deputized capably in his absence and Omar Marmoush set to arrive, Wednesday reads as a chance for Solanke to reassert himself rather than a guaranteed path back into the league side.