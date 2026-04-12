Dominic Solanke News: Four shots Sunday
Solanke generated four shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Sunderland.
Solanke took a season-high four shots Sunday, but he still went scoreless in his third consecutive match. He also put two shots on target in his second match in a row. Solanke will need to rediscover his form quickly with Spurs in the relegation zone with just six matches to play.
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