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Dominic Solanke News: Makes bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Solanke (hamstring) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Everton.

Solanke recovered from the hamstring injury that had forced him to miss the last three fixtures, earning a spot in the squad after manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed he was fit enough to feature for the season finale. The forward has started 11 of his 15 appearances this season, bagging three goals, but the club opted to manage his return carefully with a bench role rather than throwing him straight back into the starting lineup after the hamstring scare. His impact from the substitutes bench is expected to come later in the match as Tottenham close out the campaign.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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