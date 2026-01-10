Solanke was a surprise addition to the team sheet Saturday and did even better after he was able to take the field for a few minutes to end the game. This completes his long-awaited return, last playing Aug. 23 after an injury kept him out nearly the entire first half of the season, battling Richarlison and Randal Kolo Muani for time. He will now look to reclaim minutes as he works back to full fitness, starting in 25 of his 27 league appearances last campaign while bagging nine goals and three assists.