Dominic Solanke News: Records four shots Sunday

Solanke generated four shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Fulham.

Solanke took four shots in Sunday's loss, his most since Jan. 4 which is also the last match he scored in. He had a couple great chances in the match but was unable to truly threaten Bernd Leno as he placed just one of his shots on target. He put in solid work on the defensive end, recording one tackles, one clearance and two blocked shots in his full 90 minutes of action.