Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke News: Returns from hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Solanke had two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.

Solanke got the start and played 90 minutes after missing out against Atleti with a hip issue. The fact he went the full 90 comfortably is a good sign that the injury wasn't a major concern. He didn't have a particularly productive day, but fitness has been the concern for Solanke this season, and he looked fit throughout the match.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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