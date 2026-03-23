Dominic Solanke News: Returns from hip issue
Solanke had two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest.
Solanke got the start and played 90 minutes after missing out against Atleti with a hip issue. The fact he went the full 90 comfortably is a good sign that the injury wasn't a major concern. He didn't have a particularly productive day, but fitness has been the concern for Solanke this season, and he looked fit throughout the match.
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