Dominic Solanke News: Scores in EFL Cup win

Solanke scored a goal in 71 minutes of play during Wednesday's EFL Cup victory over Charlton.

Solanke made a solid impression in his return to the starting lineup after being limited due to an ankle issue. With the physical problem fully behind him, the striker is ready to compete to be Spurs' first-choice No. 9 and should have a strong chance of leading the front line starting from Premier League week two clash against Newcastle. The former Bournemouth man will look to improve on his 2025/26 output of six goals and no assists in 19 appearances across all competitions, having previously shown he's capable of much bigger production when given consistent opportunities. As Solanke's role grows, Richarlison will see his value significantly affected, with the Brazilian pushed to the bench or into a deeper position on the pitch.