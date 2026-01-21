Solanke made his first start of the season (all competitions) Tuesday after missing five months due to a severe ankle injury. He entered the starting XI versus Dortmund after making bench appearances in the last two Premier League matches, and he made an impact in his full return. He scored a close-range strike in the 37th minute off a Wilson Odobert assist, his first goal in any competition since May 25. With Richarlison (hamstring) out for at least another month, there's a good chance Solanke will lead the front line for Spurs next Wednesday at Frankfurt in the final UCL group stage match.