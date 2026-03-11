Dominic Solanke News: Scores in Tuesday's loss
Solanke scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 loss versus Atlético Madrid.
Solanke was subbed onto the pitch at halftime with his side in a 4-1 hole. He managed to find the back of the net with a nice strike in the 76th minute assisted by Pedro Porro, a goal which gives his side a slim chance heading into the second leg. It was one of two shots he put on target, and he also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross. He will likely need to score again in the second leg if Spurs are to pull off the shocking comeback.
