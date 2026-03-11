Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Solanke scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 5-2 loss versus Atlético Madrid.

Solanke was subbed onto the pitch at halftime with his side in a 4-1 hole. He managed to find the back of the net with a nice strike in the 76th minute assisted by Pedro Porro, a goal which gives his side a slim chance heading into the second leg. It was one of two shots he put on target, and he also created one chance and recorded one accurate cross. He will likely need to score again in the second leg if Spurs are to pull off the shocking comeback.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Solanke See More
