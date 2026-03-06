Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke News: Scores opener Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Solanke scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 3-1 defeat versus Crystal Palace.

Solanke opened up the scoring Thursday with a nice tap-in goal assisted by Archie Gray in the 34th minute. That goal gave Spurs players and fans hope of finally getting a win in 2026, but those were dashed four minutes later when Micky van de Ven was sent off. Solanke has looked pretty good since making his return from a lengthy injury, scoring five goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions. He was replaced in the 74th minute by Richarlison.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Solanke
