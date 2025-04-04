Dominic Solanke News: Shut down versus Chelsea

Solanke registered one tackle (one won) and one clearance in Thursday's 1-0 loss against Chelsea.

Solanke was rarely heard from Wednesday as he did not record a single shot, chance created or a cross despite playing the full 90 minutes. He attempted just six passes too as Chelsea completely shut him down. He made up for his lack of attacking production a bit on the defensive end as he won one tackle, made one clearance and won five duels.