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Dominic Solanke News: Starting to face Nottingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Solanke (hip) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.

Solanke is back fit this week after a slight scare due to a hip injury, with the forward instead earning a starting role immediately. Luckily for the forward, he only misses one match due to the hip injury, set to return to starting time. He does have a goal in two of his past three appearances, hoping to continue the decent trend Sunday.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
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