Dominic Solanke News: Starting to face Nottingham

Solanke (hip) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest.

Solanke is back fit this week after a slight scare due to a hip injury, with the forward instead earning a starting role immediately. Luckily for the forward, he only misses one match due to the hip injury, set to return to starting time. He does have a goal in two of his past three appearances, hoping to continue the decent trend Sunday.