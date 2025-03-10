Dominic Solanke News: Still getting up to speed

Solanke had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.

Solanke did not pose much of a threat Sunday. Spurs key striker managed just one shot on target and had another attempt blocked. This was just his second appearance since returning from six weeks out with a twisted knee and he still does not look like he is up to racing speed. From 19 appearances he has bagged seven goals and produced three assists.