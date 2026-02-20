Dominic Solanke News: Throat problem, still should play
Solanke was dealing with a throat problem this week, but appears to still be an option after training Friday, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Dominic has a problem with his throat, but he made some training."
Solanke was dealing with a small injury this week, but appears to have already put it in the rearview mirror, with the forward training Friday. That said, he will have another day to train ahead of Sunday's match against Arsenal, likely to make the North London Derby. He has started in five of their past six games, so the only question appears to be if he can return to the starting role or if he is cautious and appears from the bench.
