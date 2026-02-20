Dominic Solanke headshot

Dominic Solanke News: Throat problem, still should play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Solanke was dealing with a throat problem this week, but appears to still be an option after training Friday, according to manager Igor Tudor. "Dominic has a problem with his throat, but he made some training."

Solanke was dealing with a small injury this week, but appears to have already put it in the rearview mirror, with the forward training Friday. That said, he will have another day to train ahead of Sunday's match against Arsenal, likely to make the North London Derby. He has started in five of their past six games, so the only question appears to be if he can return to the starting role or if he is cautious and appears from the bench.

Dominic Solanke
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Solanke See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dominic Solanke See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
11 days ago