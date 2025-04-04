Dominik Chong-Qui News: Signs homegrown contract

Chong-Qui has signed a homegrown contract with Atlanta United until the end of the 2028 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

Chong-Qui is one of the club's most interesting prospects, and this new deal reflects the team's intention of keeping him around for the long haul. He should be an option to provide coverage on the full-back roles going forward with an eye to becoming a full-time starter in a year or two.