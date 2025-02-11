Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Greif headshot

Dominik Greif News: Allows one against Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Greif made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Greif had a solid day until late, making three saves and holding on to a clean sheet until an extra-time goal by Osasuna. This does make it four straight outings without a clean sheet for the goalie. He will look to pick up his fifth of the season in their next outing when facing Las Palmas on Sunday.

Dominik Greif
Mallorca
