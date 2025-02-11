Dominik Greif News: Allows one against Osasuna
Greif made three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.
Greif had a solid day until late, making three saves and holding on to a clean sheet until an extra-time goal by Osasuna. This does make it four straight outings without a clean sheet for the goalie. He will look to pick up his fifth of the season in their next outing when facing Las Palmas on Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now